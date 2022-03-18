SimpliFi Inc. Purchases 530 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

SimpliFi Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 0.2% of SimpliFi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $2.84 on Friday, reaching $65.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,982,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,984,842. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $51.85 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.59.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.