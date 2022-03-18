Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average of $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.08. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,244,440.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,305,000 after buying an additional 88,056 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,386,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,927,000 after buying an additional 59,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,324,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,339,000 after buying an additional 373,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,032,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,588,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,406,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,038,000 after buying an additional 48,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

