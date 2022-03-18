Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BLCN) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BLCN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.85 and last traded at $36.72. Approximately 23,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 56,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.66.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.