SIX (SIX) Trading 3.7% Lower This Week

SIX (SIX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, SIX has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SIX has a market cap of $38.25 million and $1.30 million worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SIX Coin Profile

SIX launched on June 4th, 2018. SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 coins and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 coins. SIX’s official website is six.network . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork . The official message board for SIX is medium.com/six-network?&&

According to CryptoCompare, “SIX network uses blockchain technology and smart contract to reinvent the digital economy by building a better infrastructure; SIX Digital Asset Wallet, Decentralized Financial Services, and Wallet-to-Wallet (W2W) Decentralized Commerce. With this economic infrastructure, SIX aims to create an ecosystem that is transparent, fair, secure, and efficient for all stakeholders in the digital and creative economy. “

