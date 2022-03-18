SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skillsoft Corp. delivers digital learning, training and talent solutions. The company democratizes learning through an intelligent learning experience and a customized, learner-centric approach to skills development with resources for Leadership Development, Business Skills, Technology and Developer, Digital Transformation and Compliance. Skillsoft Corp., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get SkillSoft alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SKIL. Colliers Securities began coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SkillSoft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

SKIL opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. SkillSoft has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SkillSoft will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naspers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the fourth quarter worth about $457,500,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkillSoft by 13.1% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,598 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the third quarter worth about $33,102,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkillSoft by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of SkillSoft by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,584,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,495,000 after purchasing an additional 843,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

About SkillSoft (Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkillSoft (SKIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SkillSoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkillSoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.