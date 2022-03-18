SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Director Buys $1,393,150.00 in Stock

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) Director Jerry C. Atkin bought 55,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $1,393,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.87. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.89.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $777.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SKYW shares. StockNews.com downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James downgraded SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen downgraded SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

