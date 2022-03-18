SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Director Buys $1,393,150.00 in Stock

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) Director Jerry C. Atkin bought 55,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $1,393,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ SKYW opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.87. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.89.
SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $777.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.
SkyWest Company Profile (Get Rating)
SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SkyWest (SKYW)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.