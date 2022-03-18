Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.200-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.83 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.700-$-0.620 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.72.

Smartsheet stock traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,449,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,281. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $41.65 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.18.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 54,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $4,335,650.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter acquired 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,389.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,439 shares of company stock valued at $17,424,818 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,988,000 after purchasing an additional 140,053 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 48,392 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 22,173 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Smartsheet by 56.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Smartsheet by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

