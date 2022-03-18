Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.70)-(0.62) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.27). The company issued revenue guidance of $750-755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.86 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.700-$-0.620 EPS.

SMAR traded up $2.44 on Friday, hitting $51.02. The company had a trading volume of 36,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,281. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -35.72 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $41.65 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.18.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMAR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.72.

In other news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 54,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $4,335,650.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,439 shares of company stock valued at $17,424,818 in the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 267.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

