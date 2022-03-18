Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTMO opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $11.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTMO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 149.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 34,684 shares during the period. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

