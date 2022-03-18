Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sono-Tek Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive. Sono-Tek Corporation is based in MILTON, N.Y. “

OTCMKTS SOTK opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. Sono-Tek has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.37 million, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75.

Sono-Tek ( OTCMKTS:SOTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Riemer acquired 6,000 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robb William Engle sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $45,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOTK. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Benin Management CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sono-Tek Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

