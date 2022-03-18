Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the airline’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,010 shares of the airline’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 3,203 shares of the airline’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.22. 317,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,932,307. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.