Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut Southwest Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.00.

NYSE SWX opened at $76.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.80. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $78.92.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

