Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $8.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.44.

SWN stock opened at $5.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

