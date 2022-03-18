S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,450,702,000 after acquiring an additional 77,909 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in S&P Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,514,615,000 after acquiring an additional 245,047 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,559,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 40,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after purchasing an additional 451,827 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,925,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,974,000 after purchasing an additional 100,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
SPGI traded up $6.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $408.80. The stock had a trading volume of 44,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,427. The firm has a market cap of $98.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $342.60 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.57.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.
In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.00.
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
