SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $89.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.85. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $80.34 and a 52 week high of $148.39.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

