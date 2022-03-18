Spear Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRX) Trading 5.9% Higher

Spear Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.16 and last traded at $18.14. Approximately 2,231 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spear Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spear Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.