Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS.
NASDAQ:SPPI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.89. 13,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,559. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $4.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a market cap of $145.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.93.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.
