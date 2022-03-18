Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS.

NASDAQ:SPPI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.89. 13,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,559. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $4.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a market cap of $145.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,984,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,421 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 632.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,916,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,003 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,232,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 756.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 944,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 834,596 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.