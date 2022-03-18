Spire Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 503.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 454.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,731,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,957,000 after buying an additional 2,239,207 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,498,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,893,000 after buying an additional 1,457,280 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 164.4% during the third quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 881,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,415,000 after buying an additional 548,071 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2,994.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 381,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after buying an additional 369,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 67.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 824,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,654,000 after buying an additional 332,568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $30.89 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $32.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09.

