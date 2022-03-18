Spire Wealth Management Buys 16,950 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 751.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,950 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in TEGNA by 259.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in TEGNA by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TEGNA by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 17.67%.

TEGNA Company Profile (Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.