Spire Wealth Management Has $346,000 Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 377.6% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 172.9% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $91.63 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $89.69 and a 1 year high of $107.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.00.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

