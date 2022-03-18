Spire Wealth Management Purchases 2,083 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,820 ($49.67) to GBX 3,780 ($49.15) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,690.00.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.7354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%.

About British American Tobacco (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.