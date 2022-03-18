Spire Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 5,524 Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRCL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 212.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1,369.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 27.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -182.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

