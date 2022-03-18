Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires Shares of 3,500 American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAT opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.44. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 2,964 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.27 per share, for a total transaction of $107,504.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 7,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $260,423.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 71,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,849 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

