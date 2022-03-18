Spirit of America Management Corp NY Trims Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 67.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 343,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,227,000 after buying an additional 138,005 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 40.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 194.1% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $441.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.36.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $314.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.48, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.