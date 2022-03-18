Splintershards (SPS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.20 Million

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Splintershards has a total market cap of $58.11 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003353 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00010283 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 616,231,347 coins and its circulating supply is 553,019,999 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

