Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $44.69

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.69 and last traded at $45.85, with a volume of 265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.46.

Square Enix ( OTCMKTS:SQNXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $954.22 million for the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 19.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

