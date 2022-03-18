Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $44.69

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.69 and last traded at $45.85, with a volume of 265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.46.
Square Enix Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Square Enix (SQNXF)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.