SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. SSR Mining has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $22.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.97.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $407.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,132,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its position in SSR Mining by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,120,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in SSR Mining by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,249,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,571 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in SSR Mining by 100.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,445,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SSR Mining by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 855,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 482,626 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.