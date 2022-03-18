STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,231,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,725 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $59,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 33.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,269,000 after purchasing an additional 150,632 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 91.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,253 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 20.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,194,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,707,000 after purchasing an additional 200,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of STAG opened at $40.84 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.34 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.20%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $600,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

