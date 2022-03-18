Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) will announce $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.46. Star Bulk Carriers reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 280.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $6.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 40.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.64%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 120.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 54.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

