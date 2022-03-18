Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,770 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 7,075.0% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.92. 185,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,171,635. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.72. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

