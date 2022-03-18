StarTek (SRT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of StarTek (NYSE: SRT) in the last few weeks:

3/11/2022 – StarTek had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $8.00 to $6.00.

3/11/2022 – StarTek had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $9.50 to $5.50.

3/10/2022 – StarTek is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – StarTek is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – StarTek is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – StarTek is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SRT opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.49. StarTek, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $8.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $178.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that StarTek, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in StarTek during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in StarTek by 582.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of StarTek in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of StarTek in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of StarTek in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 16.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

