State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,077 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.20.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $770.27 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Guggenheim raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

