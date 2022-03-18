State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $30,492,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $3,462,000. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 152.5% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 95,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57,660 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $1,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

DFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

DFIN opened at $35.09 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.05.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 43.83%. The company had revenue of $232.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $625,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.