State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $955,000 Stock Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,854 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Southside Bancshares worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 106,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

SBSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.99.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $78,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

