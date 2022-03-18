State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of MarineMax worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MarineMax by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,904,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,409,000 after purchasing an additional 31,351 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MarineMax by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in MarineMax by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 489,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MarineMax by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 61,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

In other MarineMax news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $72,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $277,085.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $367,541 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HZO opened at $45.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.77. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average of $50.64.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HZO shares. Citigroup began coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

