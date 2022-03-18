State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,875 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,739 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPX opened at $71.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.90. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $49.20 and a 1-year high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.30%.

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

