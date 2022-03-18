State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of X. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $69,847,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 271.0% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 98.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,790 shares in the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $56,890,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 21.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 709,967 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

Shares of X stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.94.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.37%.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

