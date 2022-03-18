State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,972 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Brookline Bancorp worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 20.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $169,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.