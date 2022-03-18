Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) PT Raised to C$56.00 at Scotiabank

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$64.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stelco from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stelco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STZHF opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34. Stelco has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $40.33.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

