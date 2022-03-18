Steven B. Wolgin Sells 675 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Stock

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $16,632.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of UMH Properties stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $24.79. 1,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.00. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.05.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 1,234.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the third quarter worth $208,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UMH shares. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

