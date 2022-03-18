Steven Mark Towe Buys 31,754 Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Stock

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) CEO Steven Mark Towe bought 31,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $100,025.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ PWFL opened at $3.35 on Friday. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.81.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PWFL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWFL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in PowerFleet in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PowerFleet during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 954.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 26,037 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerFleet Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.