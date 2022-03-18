Steven Mark Towe Buys 31,754 Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Stock

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) CEO Steven Mark Towe bought 31,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $100,025.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ PWFL opened at $3.35 on Friday. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.81.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PWFL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.
