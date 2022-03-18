Stifel Nicolaus Increases First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$43.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLFGet Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FQVLF. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.09.

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $32.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.98. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.56.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

