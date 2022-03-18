Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of SpartanNash Call Options (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 20,768 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 13,932% compared to the average daily volume of 148 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in SpartanNash by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 24,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

NASDAQ:SPTN traded up $3.68 on Friday, reaching $34.66. The stock had a trading volume of 113,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.68. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $33.11.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. SpartanNash’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

SpartanNash Company Profile (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.