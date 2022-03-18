StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARL opened at $13.73 on Friday. American Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $20.38. The company has a market cap of $221.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of American Realty Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.