StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Coffee stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 million, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42. Coffee has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.28.

Get Coffee alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Coffee by 0.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in Coffee by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Coffee during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coffee during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.