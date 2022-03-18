StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.88. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 40,203 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

