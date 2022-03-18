StockNews.com Downgrades Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Grupo Santander raised shares of Banco Macro from an underweight rating to a hold rating and set a $17.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Banco Santander raised shares of Banco Macro to a hold rating and set a $17.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.13.

NYSE:BMA opened at $15.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.26. Banco Macro has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51.

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $462.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.58 million. Banco Macro had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the first quarter worth $98,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the second quarter worth $182,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Banco Macro by 117.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the period. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

