StockNews.com Downgrades Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) to Hold

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

StockNews.com cut shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.UGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

NYSE:GRP.U opened at $76.74 on Tuesday.

