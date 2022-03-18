StockNews.com Downgrades Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Sell

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.68. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $213,579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,538,000 after buying an additional 9,257,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,047,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,269,000 after buying an additional 6,337,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,994,000 after buying an additional 5,513,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,430,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,310,000 after buying an additional 4,730,125 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

