StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.
Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.13. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63.
Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)
