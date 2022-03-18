StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.13. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 117.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 451,948 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 558.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 194,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 747,131 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,071 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 60,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $43,000. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

